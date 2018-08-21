Pleasantville football standouts Mohamed Toure and Elijah Glover are expected to announce their college commitments during a ceremony at the school on Aug. 30.
Toure, who is one of the area’s top recruits, has narrowed his choices down to Boston College, Maryland, Temple and Rutgers.
will be announcing my commitment on august 30th at pleasantville high school🙏🏾everyone is welcomed to attend #Maryland🐢 #rutgers 🛡#bostoncollege🦅 #temple🦉— Mohamed Toure #THEVILLE (@mohamed_1k) August 20, 2018
Last season, Toure made 93 tackles, seven for losses last season. He also rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns.
While Glover has narrowed his choices down to Army, Holy Cross, Forham, Villanova, and Cornell.
Announcing my commitment August 30th @ Pleasantville High School! 💫— laaj (@laaj3k) August 20, 2018
Everybody welcomed! #TheVille19 😎
Last season, Glover made 76 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Pleasantville opens its season Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Haddonfield.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.