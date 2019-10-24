The Phillies reportedly have their new manager.
MLB.com and several other media sources reported the Phillies have hired former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi on Thursday morning.
Girardi, 55, was one of the best candidates available. He managed the Yankees to a 910-710 in 10 seasons and a 2009 World Series win over the Phillies.
Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was 161-163 in two seasons.
Girardi played 15 seasons in the majors as a catcher for the Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.
His past success gives the Phillies instant credibility.
Girardi is expected to blend analytics with a traditional approach to managing.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
