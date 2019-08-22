Jonathan "JD" Dijamco, a former assistant baseball coach at Cumberland County College, will take over for Keith Gorman as director of athletics at the newly rebranded Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland.
“I’m pretty excited about all our sports.” says Dijamco, 32, of Millville.
With the addition of track and field this spring, the college will have five men’s and five women’s varsity teams. He says track is one of the most sought after sports for incoming freshman.
In July, Gorman announced he was leaving the school to become the head baseball coach at NCAA Division II Barton College in North Carolina.
Gorman says Dijamco was the natural choice.
“He’s a tireless worker, a big reason why we had so much success around there,” said Gorman about Dijamco. He has a “commitment to student athletes and passion to see them succeed. The athletes deserve to have someone like that to lead them.”
Dijamco, who was born in Pittsburgh, grew up in Cumberland County and graduated in 2005 from St. Augustine Prep. He then played baseball at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia for two years before transitioning to coaching as an undergraduate assistant for the Hawks.
In 2012, Dijamco became an assistant baseball coach at Cumberland and the baseball recruiting coordinator the following year.
In February 2018, he added the role of assistant director of athletics under then Gorman.
Dijamco is enthusiastic about the athletic department’s direction.
“We’re such a family, everyone pitches in to help out,” he said.
With the help of Coach Giuseppe Lamberti, “The men’s soccer team is going through a renaissance. (Women’s soccer coach) Rob Polk is awesome. He’s a great mentor.”
As for the new baseball coach, he says they're getting close to being able to make an announcement.
“We’ve had some great student-athletes throughout the years, but I’m more proud of how many of them have become really successful students and incredible people," Dijamco said. "The winning is fun, but seeing them succeed in the classroom and, ultimately, beyond their playing careers has been incredibly rewarding for me, as well as the coaching staff, I'm sure."
What's the biggest hurdle of his new position?
“Getting comfortable in the role of having final say. I’m comfortable but it’s a challenge,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.