PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons and Sixers coach Brett Brown crossed paths in the interview room after Philadelphia beat the Utah Jazz 113-107 Friday night.
Brown pointed at Simmons and said, “This is a point guard.”
With addition of Jimmy Butler, Brown says point guard is the role for Simmons.
“He wants me to run the team,” Simmons said of Brown. “We’ve spoken about that. I don’t need to come out and drop 30 or 40, whatever. My job is to run the team.”
Butler has played two games with the Sixers since they acquired him Monday in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia (10-7) played at Charlotte against the Hornets on Saturday.
Fans and media have dubbed Butler, Simmons and center Joel Embiid the “Big three,” and of those players, Simmons has clearly had the toughest time adjusting to new reality.
Simmons took just five shots in Butler’s Philadelphia debut — a 111-106 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
On Friday against the Jazz, Butler sank 12 of 15 shots, scored 28 points and had eight assists. Embiid was hampered by foul trouble and a swollen hand, but still scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
But Simmons struggled, especially in the first half. The Sixers posted up the 6-foot-10 Simmons several times in the first two quarters, but he couldn’t convert many of those opportunities.
“I think out of anybody,” Brown said, “that’s going to experience the biggest adjustment, it’s going to be (Simmons). You have a high-usage guy (in Butler) coming in. J.J. (Redick) does his thing, and Joel does his thing. We’d all be quite naive to think there’s (not) a little bit of a vacuum that’s seemingly directed toward (Simmons).’
Still, Brown thought Simmons was more aggressive against the Jazz than he was versus the Magic. Simmons made 4 of 9 shots, and finished with eight points and eight rebounds Friday. He also made some of the game’s biggest plays in the fourth quarter.
Simmons drove the lane and scored with 58.7 seconds left to give Philadelphia a 109-107 lead. The Sixers never trailed again.
“We need him to be a point guard,” Brown said. “We need him to connect the dots. I will still feature him in the post. We’ll do somethings in the middle of the floor on some pick and rolls. There are things I can do to continue to help grow him.”
Simmons also made a critical pass when he found Butler open for an easy basket on a sideline out-of-bounds play to put Philadelphia up four with 19.4 seconds left. Simmons gave Butler a knowing nod right before the play.
“His IQ is very high,” Simmons said of Butler. “Some guys you can just look at and you already know what’s going to happen before it happens.”
This has not been an easy season for Simmons. He continues to be reluctant to shoot from the perimeter, especially in the fourth quarter of close games. The Sixers have featured a variety of starting lineups, especially while they were waiting for the Butler trade to be completed.
“Mentally it’s been, at times,” Simmons said. “We have Jimmy in here, it’s kind of settling down to where we know what guys need to do on the floor. This game I felt a lot more comfortable knowing what coach needs from me and knowing what kind of guys we have on the floor.”
Simmons began Saturday averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 assists and 9.1 rebounds. The points and assists are slightly down from last season, while the rebounds are slightly up. Simmons current defensive win share is 0.7. Only Embiid at 0.9 has a higher rating. Defensive win share measures the number of wins a player contributes to with his defense.
For all his shooting struggles and fourth-quarter woes, Simmons because of his size and skills remains one of the NBA’s most unique players.
“He’s a unicorn,” Brown said. “At 6-foot-10, he’s different. I see that to be his greatest strength in this current roster.”
It’s up to Brown to make sure the Sixers take full advantage of Simmons’ strengths.
