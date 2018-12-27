Many NBA fans believe the basketball season actually begins Christmas Day when the sport dominates the national scene.
If that’s the case, the Sixers season began the same way the last one ended — with a disturbing loss to the Boston Celtics.
Tuesday’s 121-114 overtime loss caused plenty of debate among Philadelphia fans on social media.
Why did JJ Redick shoot a potential game-winner at the end of regulation and not Joel Embiid or Jimmy Butler?
What about Embiid’s post-game complaints that he did not touch the ball enough in the fourth quarter and overtime?
But the Sixers real issue Christmas was the same one they had in last season’s Eastern Conference loss to the Celtics — Ben Simmons.
Simmons' reluctance/inability to shoot in the fourth quarter against quality teams makes it difficult for the Sixers to score and win.
Simmons finished the Christmas game with 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, but in the fourth quarter and overtime he sank just 1 of 4 shots and 2 of 4 free throws.
Simmons took 1,124 shots as a rookie last season. Nearly 80 percent of them were inside 10 feet. He was 0 for 12 from 3-point range last season.
Simmons’ range is not improving. It’s getting worse. This season, 90 percent of his shots (341 of 377) have been inside of 10 feet. He has not taken a 3-point shot.
What are the ramifications of these numbers?
Defenders do what the Celtics did Christmas. They barely guard Simmons on the perimeter. Philadelphia sometimes tries to hide Simmons on the baseline on fourth-quarter offensive possession, but his reluctance to shoot means Philadelphia is often playing 4-on-5 in the final minutes.
Simmons took 20 percent of his shots in the fourth quarter and overtime last season. Again, that figure is headed in the wrong direction. Just 19 percent of his shots have come in the fourth quarter and overtime this season.
In comparison, Embiid has taken 24 percent of his shots in the fourth quarter this season, while Butler has taken 26 percent of his shots in the final period.
It’s not just Simmons’ shooting from the field. His struggles at the foul line are also costly. He began Thursday shooting 59 percent (104 for 175) from the foul line. That makes him a liability when the Sixers have the ball with a lead in the fourth quarter.
It’s hard to knock the Sixers or Simmons. Philadelphia (22-13) began Thursday with the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference.
Before Thursday's game in Utah against the Jazz, the 6-foot-10 Simmons averaged 16 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. His defensive win share (the estimated number of wins a player contributes to with his defense) was 1.6 — topped only on the Sixers by Embiid’s 1.9.
Simmons is just 22. He’s in just his second full season and a huge part of the team's foundation and future. Players with his size and ability to handle the ball are rare.
But his shooting looms over everything, including his potential.
It’s somewhat inexplicable that Simmons can’t shoot. Walk into any youth basketball practice and the first thing players want to do is fling shots from half court. The second thing they want to do is shoot 3-pointers.
Few players in today's game want to play with their back to the basket in the post. Just about everyone wanders out to the perimeter. Why is Simmons so different?
Sixers coach Brett Brown must figure out an answer, or Philadelphia's fourth-quarter struggles will continue, and it will doom the team's quest for an NBA title.
Right now Simmons is the league's most talented and most limited player.
That’s a moniker nobody wants.
