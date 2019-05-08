Brett Brown hopes the 76ers troubles can be at least partially solved by familiar surroundings.
Philadelphia hosts the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal, best-of-seven series 8:05 p.m. Thursday.
Toronto leads the series 3-2 after winning Game 5 125-89. The lopsided defeat shocked Sixers fans.
“We’ve shown we have the ability to play good basketball,” Brown said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We have show we have the ability to beat the Toronto Raptors. We have shown that we have been good – and at time very good – in Philadelphia in front of an amazing crowd.”
Brown said he was willing to explore every gory detail of Tuesday’s loss.
“I completely delve into the tape,” he said. “I think it’s snap shot of things we need to better first and secondly things that we may need to fix a little bit or tweak up a little bit. We will hold our guys together and still obviously hold them accountable. To dismiss what happened last night, I’m not doing that.”
The series has raised questions about Sixers young standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Embiid has been trouble by flu-like symptoms. He sank 5 of 10 shots and scored 13 points but committed eight turnovers Tuesday. Simmons reluctance to shot has become an issue. He was 3 of 5 from the floor and committed five turnovers in 25 minutes. Simmons has taken just four free throws the entire series.
“I think coming back to Philadelphia we’re going to see an aggressive Ben Simmons,” Brown said.
Brown pointed out that last season the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers both rallied from 3-2 deficits to win series. But Kevin Durant and Lebron James aren’t on the Sixers roster.
Brown said despite Tuesday’s loss he still feels comfortable with the team’s overall game plan.
“We like the path,” he said. “We just have to do what we do better. There will be some incremental changes.”
And while some Sixers fans might be panicking, the team is not.
“The notion that we’re down and out,” Brown said, “is not even part of our mindset. Nobody is hanging their head. We’re excited to come back to Philadelphia. We have what we need to get it done.”
