PHILADELPHIA — Sixers coach Brett Brown said the goal was the NBA Finals.
General manager Elton Brand said the goal was the Eastern Conference finals.
Co-owner Josh Harris wanted a deep playoff run.
After Saturday, those statements seem empty.
The 76ers’ goal now?
Survival.
The Brooklyn Nets dominated the Sixers and won Game 1 of their first-round, best-of-seven series 111-102 before 20,437 fans at the Wells Fargo Center. Game 2 is at 8 p.m. Monday. Jimmy Butler was the only Sixer to play well, with 36 points and nine rebounds. Philadelphia made just 3 of 25 3-point shots.
“We let one slip away at home,” Butler said. “We’re going to be OK. Back to the drawing boards.”
The Nets took control with an 18-1 first-half run. Nets guard D’Angelo Russell scored 26. Caris Levert came off the bench to score 23.
“When you look at the stats and feel the game,” Brown said, “we had a struggle just guarding them. They’re capable, skilled live-ball players. I thought we were exposed in some areas.”
Fans booed the Sixers with gusto.
The jeers started when the Nets built a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
They got louder when Ben Simmons missed two foul shots late in the third quarter.
They reached a crescendo when JJ Redick fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with a plus/minus rating of minus-21, which means the Nets outscored Philadelphia by 21 points when Redick was in the game.
Joel Embiid said the booing bothered some Sixers players.
“I love the fans,” he said. “It’s understandable. They come in. They pay a lot of money. They want the game to be entertaining. They want to watch us win. For some guys, it can be annoying. When you miss a shot, you get booed. When you get the next one, it feels like ‘Should I shoot it or should I not because I’m about to get booed.’ We all have to do a better job —us, the fans.”
The defeat confirmed every playoff fear abut the 76ers.
Philadelphia’s defense was awful. The Nets created open layups and 3-pointers by routinely beating defenders off the dribble. The Nets sank 11 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.
One play typified Philadelphia’s defense.
Levert faked a handoff on a pick-and-roll in the second quarter. He then drove down an empty lane for a two-handed dunk.
“We weren’t rattled,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “You’re afraid with this crowd and the team they have that they’re going to knock you out of the box quick. I thought we took a couple of punches from them and still kept our composure.”.
Philadelphia struggled for offense. Redick and Tobias Harris each took just seven shots. Simmons was 4 for 9. After plenty of pregame speculation about his injured left knee, Embiid played, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a little more than 24 minutes.
“It didn’t happen tonight,” Brown said of the offense. “I give Brooklyn credit, more than I do anything. We have to get better and find a way to change some things to win. I see it. It’s not like it’s a mystery to us.”
Simmons’ inability to shoot the ball from even 10 feet made him a nonfactor. Nets defender Jared Dudley played 5 or 6 feet off Simmons at all times.
“Should (Simmons) have dribbled up and shot some top of the key jump shots? Maybe,” Brown said. “Ben did have a down night by his standards. He’ll be back. He’s too competitive. He’s too good.”
There were concerns about Philadelphia’s bench before the playoffs started. On Saturday, the Brooklyn reserves outscored the Sixers’ bench 59-26.
The Sixers didn’t help themselves off the court either. ESPN cameras caught reserve center Amir Johnson and Embiid looking at a cell phone while on the bench during the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia trails 1-0 in a series that could change the direction of the franchise. Harris spoke with the media before the game. He expressed confidence in Brown, but when asked if Brown would coach the team next season, Harris did not say yes.
For Butler, the Sixers just need to make a simple change Monday night.
“I just think we have to guard better,” he said. “We have to man up and guard better one-on-one. If we guard the way we’re capable of guarding, we’ll be fine.”
After Saturday, that’s a big if.
