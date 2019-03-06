Jimmy Butler wanted to remain a Chicago Bull.
That’s the first thing to remember when the player who rose from the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft to the NBA Most Improved Player in 2015 and to third-team All-NBA last season arrived at the United Center on Wednesday.
It was Butler’s second trip back since the Bulls traded him to the Timberwolves in June 2017 and first with the 76ers, who acquired Butler in November after he forced his way out of Minnesota. That scenario in part contributed to the Timberwolves firing Tom Thibodeau.
“Jimmy is a warrior,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen said ahead of Wednesday’s game. “He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever coached. And I’ve coached some tough guys, been a part of some tough teams. He’s a dynamic competitor, a two-way player.
“I thought when I was here with him I had a great relationship with him. I’m thankful I had a chance to coach him. I’ve seen some of his (offseason) workouts. I went out to California and spent a week with him and saw what he did in July and August. It’s off the charts in terms of toughness and competitiveness.”He’s got a great heart. He’s a really good person. He does more for people than anybody knows. I thought he was a great Bull.”
Butler’s attempts at leadership are viewed by some as positive and others as abrasive or heavy-handed. Former Bulls teammate Robin Lopez had no issues with Butler.
“I really enjoyed playing with Jimmy,” Lopez said. “You love playing with dogs like that. I found it very enjoyable. He’s always looking to make the right play. He always has your back. I appreciate that so much.
“I thought he was a great leader for us. He was very open. He pushed everybody, pushed himself. He made himself into who he is today. That’s admirable.”
Butler’s first trip to Chicago in a visiting uniform in February 2018 provided a memorable game. He and Zach LaVine engaged in a fourth-quarter shootout for the ages.
The Bulls erased a 17-point deficit and snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 114-113 victory, secured when Butler’s 23-foot jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.
LaVine finished with a season-high 35 points, scoring the Bulls’ final 11. Those included three free throws with 18.4 seconds left when Butler fouled LaVine on a 3-point attempt.
“I definitely fouled him,” Butler said that night. “You never want to lose like that. But it happens sometimes.”
LaVine scored 15 in the fourth. Butler scored 13 of his game-high 38 in the final quarter, giving him three straight 30-point games for the first time in his career.
