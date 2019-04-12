PHILADELPHIA — Sixers coach Brett Brown boldly stated before the season started that success for Philadelphia would be a trip to the NBA Finals.
He’s not backing down now.
The third-seeded Sixers (51-31) will host the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets (42-40) in Game 1 of the best-of-seven first-round series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Brown is sticking with his proclamation even though the Sixers revamped their starting five and roster during the season. Philadelphia has barely had any time to develop into a cohesive team.
And then there are the injuries. Sixers center Joel Embiid said Friday he had no idea if he would play Saturday.
“I would feel like a coward,” Brown said, “saying my goal is to lose in the second round. We get how hard it will be to the last man standing. We get how hard it will be to come out of the East. But to me, the goal can’t change. I own it. Nobody is playing or coaching afraid.”
Philadelphia acquired guard Jimmy Butler and power forward Tobias Harris during the season. Those two combined with Embiid, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick to give the Sixers one of the NBA’s most talented starting five units.
But because of injuries and in-season trades, that group has only played 10 games together. The Sixers' 8-2 record in those contests is indication of the unit’s talent. But the question is, does the starting five have enough experience playing together to be a success in the postseason?
“Nobody is crying about,” Brown said of the situation. “The good news is we have talent.”
Brown said the Sixers' playoff strategy is to do simple things well.
“You better master vanilla,” Browns said. “You better keep stuff simple and grow simple. I think we’ve done that.”
In Brooklyn, Philadelphia will face one of the NBA’s surprise teams. The Nets return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The teams split their four regular-season meetings. Philadelphia’s size is its biggest advantage against the Nets.
The 7-foot Embiid averaged 30 points, 14.3 rebounds and five assists against the Nets. But his health is an issue.
Embiid missed 14 of 24 games since the All-Star break with a balky left knee and was a “partial participant” at Friday’s practice. Embiid said Friday the pain is increasing but that he will make the decision on whether he plays Saturday.
The Nets also pose a problem for the Sixers with their dynamic young guards, D’Angelo Russell (21.1 points per game) and Spencer Dinwiddie (16.8 ppg). The two excel in the pick-and-roll offense, a set the Sixers have struggled to defend this season.
The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Brand believes this version of the Sixers is much better suited for the postseason.
Butler gives Philadelphia a player who can create shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter when the pace slows and the defense gets even stinger. That’s an element Philadelphia didn’t have last season.
“Its toughness. It’s size,” Brand said when asked what made these Sixers better than last year’s playoff team. “We have length. We have more athleticism. We have players who can not only shoot but go get a timely bucket.”
Still, as the postseason begins, everyone connected with the Sixers knows their situation isn’t ideal. Embiid’s status casts a huge shadow over the team. But Philadelphia is hoping talent, not team chemistry, wins out.
“We are hoping to jump into the playoffs,” Brown said, “find the wave and ride the current.”
