PHILADELPHIA – The Sixers earned their biggest win of the regular season and eased their mind and soul Wednesday night.
Ben Simmons’ conventional 3-point play with 40.8 seconds propelled Philadelphia to a 118-115 win over Boston at Wells Fargo Center in the fourth and final meeting between these Eastern Conference contenders.
Boston had won the first three previous meetings between the teams. Fans and media openly wondered if the Celtics were in the Sixers' head. Philadelphia trailed by double digits in the first half.
Joel Embiid sparked the Sixers with 37 points and 22 rebounds.
Philadelphia overcame a brilliant effort from Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (36 points and nine rebounds).
Sixers guard Jimmy Butler (22 points) capped the victory and brilliant fourth quarter when he sank a jumper with 4.7 seconds left. Butler scored 10 points in the final seven minutes and made a pair of 3-pointers.
With the win, the Sixers (47-25) move four games ahead of Celtics (43 -29) in the race for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The game was physical with players consistently being knocked to the ground. Tempers flared in the third quarter when Boston guard Marcus Smart fell on his back after running into an Embiid screen. Smart got up and pushed Embiid in the back. Officials ejected Smart and gave a technical foul to Embiid.
In addition to their struggles against Boston this season, Philadelphia lost in five games to Boston in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.
The debate before the game was whether Philadelphia needed to win to ease their own psyche.
“I think it’s important,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said to reporters pre-game.
But as important as it was it was still the regular season.
“To overdramatize it,” Brown said, “doesn’t interest me.”
Expectations were high in the Center before the game. The crowd reacted with roars, shouts and hand gestures to almost every basket, missed shot or whistle. Brown received a technical foul in the second quarter. Celtics coach Brad Stevens walked to center court to protest a call during a third-quarter timeout.
Irving sparked the Celtics early. He sank his first two 3-pointers and consistently penetrated the Sixers' defense to create scoring opportunities for himself and teammates.
Boston led by double digits for most of the first half, but Embiid rallied Philadelphia in the third quarter.
And Butler made sure the Sixers won in the fourth quarter.
He sank 5 of 8 shots and scored 15 of his 22 points in the final 12 minutes.
