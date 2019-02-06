The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade leading scorer Tobias Harris to Philadelphia as part of a larger trade with the 76ers, a person not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said Tuesday.
The Clippers will deal Harris, who made a game-winning shot in Charlotte only hours before the trade, along with center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott to Philadelphia in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023. Terms of the deal were first reported by ESPN.
The Clippers had been considered neither aggressive buyers nor sellers but opportunists ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. They found a willing trading partner in the 76ers, who will send a 2020 pick that is lottery protected for three years, as well as an unprotected 2021 first-round pick from Miami. The second-round picks are owed via Detroit, a source confirmed.
The addition of Harris gives Philadelphia another All-Star caliber player, though it sacrifices a little more of their depth on an already thin bench. Scott is no better or worse than Chandler or Muscala. Marjanovic is a fan-favorite everywhere he goes due to his freakish size, and can have the occasionally impactful game, but he mostly racks up DNP's.
Thin bench or not, Philadelphia will now start Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Harris, and Joel Embiid, which is as formidable a five as you'll find in the East. Harris is shooting 42 percent from 3 this season, which gives Simmons and Butler another floor spacer. He also gives Brett Brown the ability to stagger Harris, Butler, and Simmons so one or two of them can be on the floor with bench players to help boost that unit.
Harris also could provide Philadelphia with some insurance in case Butler leaves as a free agent. Harris is also unrestricted, so there's a risk both could leave, which would be the nightmare scenario for Philadelphia.
Los Angeles' goal is building a long-term contender for NBA championships and still hopes to take a large step toward that end this summer in free agency, when they could have the financial flexibility to sign two players worthy of maximum-level contracts.
Tuesday's trade, however, now places them in a position to potentially acquire a star a different way -- a trade -- by replenishing a rainy day fund of assets that could be used for future offers. Up to this point, the franchise has been hamstrung in its ability to take a swing at major stars who want to play elsewhere before they are allowed to choose in free agency.
The importance of stockpiling such assets has been underlined in the wake of several high-profile trade demands.
All-Star-caliber stars such as Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis have each requested trades this season, and both listed the Clippers as a franchise they would consider signing with long-term. Butler was traded in November from Minnesota to Philadelphia, where he will now team with Harris. Davis does not become a free agent until 2020 but remains available in trades, with the Lakers most notably pursuing such a deal.
Harris and Marjanovic came to Los Angeles one year ago as part of the trade that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit. Scott signed a one-year deal as a free agent in the summer.
Harris turned down a four-year, $80 million offer last summer from the Clippers in hopes of attracting a max offer as a free agent in 2019 and re-signing him may not have been in the team's plan as it chases other stars such as Kawhi Leonard.
Harris was enjoying his best season as a professional and even though the team's second-leading scorer, Danilo Gallinari, is expected to return from back spasms as soon as Thursday, removing a player of Harris' caliber puts the team's playoff contention in jeopardy.
Should the Clippers miss the playoffs, they keep their first-round pick this year.
John Karalis of MassLive.com contributed to this story.
