|PHILADELPHIA (121)
Butler 7-9 5-6 20, W.Chandler 3-7 0-0 9, Embiid 7-16 12-15 28, Simmons 9-18 1-1 19, Redick 5-11 0-0 13, Brewer 0-6 2-3 2, Muscala 6-13 2-2 17, McConnell 2-7 0-1 4, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 3, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-93 22-28 121.
|L.A. LAKERS (105)
Ingram 16-20 4-5 36, Beasley 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 2-5 3-4 7, Rondo 2-8 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 0-0 12, Mykhailiuk 3-11 0-0 7, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 7-12 3-3 17, T.Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 2-8 2-2 8, Hart 4-10 0-2 9. Totals 43-91 12-16 105.
|Philadelphia;39;25;32;25;—;121
|L.A. Lakers;20;33;28;24;—;105
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-36 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 3-6, W.Chandler 3-7, Shamet 2-4, Embiid 2-6, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Brewer 0-2, McConnell 0-2), L.A. Lakers 7-23 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Stephenson 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 11), L.A. Lakers 49 (McGee 14). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (Simmons, Butler, Embiid, McConnell 6), L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 15, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.