Embiid scores 28, leads 76ers to 121-105 victory over Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 The Associated Press

 

PHILADELPHIA (121)

Butler 7-9 5-6 20, W.Chandler 3-7 0-0 9, Embiid 7-16 12-15 28, Simmons 9-18 1-1 19, Redick 5-11 0-0 13, Brewer 0-6 2-3 2, Muscala 6-13 2-2 17, McConnell 2-7 0-1 4, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 3, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-93 22-28 121.

L.A. LAKERS (105)

Ingram 16-20 4-5 36, Beasley 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 2-5 3-4 7, Rondo 2-8 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 0-0 12, Mykhailiuk 3-11 0-0 7, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 7-12 3-3 17, T.Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 2-8 2-2 8, Hart 4-10 0-2 9. Totals 43-91 12-16 105.

Philadelphia;39;25;32;25;—;121
L.A. Lakers;20;33;28;24;—;105

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-36 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 3-6, W.Chandler 3-7, Shamet 2-4, Embiid 2-6, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Brewer 0-2, McConnell 0-2), L.A. Lakers 7-23 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Stephenson 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 11), L.A. Lakers 49 (McGee 14). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (Simmons, Butler, Embiid, McConnell 6), L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 15, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

