The 76ers are in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
Philadelphia feels a bit more prepared this season.
The third-seeded Sixers open their best-of-seven semifinal series in Toronto against the second-seeded Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in last year’s semifinals.
“We feel pretty good about what we can do (against Toronto),” star center Joel Embiid said. “There’s definitely a difference from last year. I feel like this team is better than last year’s team.
“Last year, we had great momentum going into the playoffs, and Boston just smacked us. Going into this series is different. I’ve seen it. It’s my second time being here.”
Toronto won three of four regular-season games from Philadelphia, but three were played before Christmas, and all of them were played before Philadelphia acquired power forward Tobias Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
What follows are four keys for the Sixers to beat Toronto:
A productive Simmons
Sixers guard Ben Simmons has struggled against the Raptors, especially when guarded by forward Kawhi Leonard. In Philadelphia’s three losses to Toronto this season, Simmons scored just 39 points and committed 24 turnovers.
Simmons didn’t have much to say when reporters asked him what he could do to improve against Leonard.
“Prepare,” Simmons said, “stay focused.”
Simmons also struggled against the Celtics last season. He scored one point in a Game 2 loss to Boston.
Simmons needs to be much better against Toronto than he was in the Boston series.
“I think so far, over the two seasons I’ve played, I’ve grown a lot, in terms of maturity, just playing the game and learning that point guard position that I was kind of thrown in to,” Simmons said. “But I’ve been enjoying it. I think so far, it’s been ups and downs, but I’m getting there.”
Embiid vs. Gasol
The Raptors acquired 7-foot-1 center Marc Gasol from Memphis at the trade deadline. He gives Toronto an added defensive and offensive dimension.
Embiid averaged 24.8 and 13.5 rebounds in Philadelphia’s first-round series win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Gasol has had success defending Embiid. In their previous five matchups, Embiid has averaged 14 points, 12.4 rebounds and 34.4 percent shooting from the field.
“Gasol’s experience combined with physical gifts and intellect make it an apples-to-apples body-type matchup (with Embiid),” Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters at the team’s Camden training facility Thursday. “I have to do a good job of helping free Joel up.”
Slow down Leonard
Leonard has dominated the Sixers. Toronto is 3-0 against Philadelphia this season when he plays. Leonard averaged 30.3 points in those wins. He’s averaged 11 foul shots per game against the Sixers.
The speculation is that Simmons will guard Leonard.
“We have the ability to have multiple people guard Kawhi,” Brown said. “It would be wrong to assume that that is (Simmons’) matchup. For sure, he will be on him. But we have different candidates that we hope can show Kawhi different looks.”
Win on the road
It sound simple and logical. Philadelphia doesn’t have home-court advantage, so it must win at least once on the road to win the series.
But the Sixers have lost 13 straight in Toronto. Their last win on the road against the Raptors came Nov. 10, 2012.
“I understand why the history of our lack of success is a real topic,” Brown said. “But I’d remind everybody that we’ve never played the with the team we have (now).”
