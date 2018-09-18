PHILADELPHIA — Brett Brown made it clear Tuesday what he will do for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and what he won’t.
Brown does want to be the team’s head coach.
He does want to win a championship in Philadelphia.
He doesn’t want to be Philadelphia’s general manager.
“We will have a general manager appointed, announced by the start of the season,” Brown said, “and it’s not me.”
Brown didn’t know how prescient he was.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday night the Sixers would promote Vice President of Basketball Operations Elton Brand, a former longtime NBA player, to general manager.
Brown had served as the Sixer’ interim GM since June. He got that job by default when Bryan Colangelo left the Sixers after the revelation that his wife ran anonymous Twitter burner accounts that criticized players, including Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz.
Most professional coaches want as much power as possible. Brown is different. He said he did not want to coach and be the GM because it wouldn’t be best for the club.
“In today’s day and age, (general manager) requires more than I’m able to give,” Brown said. “I live and breathe ‘how do you coach the 76ers? How do you play in June? How do you beat the Celtics?’ That’s my world. We need to be perfect. We’re really close. We need to have somebody in place who can oversee the true day-to-day decisions. I do not have the bandwidth.”
Brown’s comments during his annual preseason luncheon. The coach met with reporters for 90 minutes at Bar Amis, located in the Philadelphia Navy Yard in the shadow of Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixer begin training camp Saturday and open the season Oct. 16 in Boston against the Celtics.
“It was an unusual summer,” Brown said.
Brown addressed every aspect that made it unusual, including his notable “star-hunting” quote. Brown said in the spring that the Sixers would go “star hunting” this offseason. The quote raised expectations the Sixers would acquire a superstar.
They didn’t.
The team’s most notable offseason acquisitions were forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala. The big targets — Lebron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard — got away.
James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. George stayed in Oklahoma and the San Antonio Spurs traded to Leonard to the Toronto Raptors.
Brown did not back away from the “star-hunting” comment Tuesday. He also said the uncertainty in the Sixers’ front office this summer didn’t cost them a chance to acquire James, George or Leonard.
“This is where the story is not true or fair,” Brown said. “I think we would all be naive to think free agents choose a basketball program because of a general manager. They come because of Joel and Ben (Simmons). I hope the coach has a little bit to do with it.”
Brown said it was no surprise James ended up in Los Angeles. Brown said knowing what he knows behind the scenes, he’s not surprised George stayed with the Oklahoma Thunder. Brown, a former San Antonio assistant coach, told reporters they could only imagine the discussions he had with Spurs officials about Leonard.
“In my belief, not having Bryan or not having a (general manager) did not hurt us,” Brown said. “It had no effect, we tried, and we were unsuccessful.”
Star or no star, Philadelphia is projected to be one of the top-five or six teams in the NBA this season.
The Sixers won 52 games and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.
“In our eyes, and mine especially,” Brown said, “(the season) was not good enough. We have more to do. In my head and my heart, we could have played in the NBA Finals.”
Brown said he was involved in the GM hiring process. He and Brand should work well together. Brand played for Brown. Brand also was the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League affiliate.
“All I seek is a partner,” Brown said. “Josh Harris and David Blitzer (76ers owners) are my boss, and I’m looking for a partner.”
Although they didn’t improve by signing a star, Brown said the Sixers are smarter and more experience this season than last.
“That counts for something,” he said. “We’re growing something unique. I’m here to win a championship. That’s all that drives me.”
