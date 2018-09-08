SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Maurice Cheeks, the longtime star guard for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1980s, broke down in tears Friday night during his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"Charles (Barkley) told me not to cry, but I'm about to talk about my mother right here," Cheeks said during his speech, calling her "my very first coach, Mama Cheeks."
Fellow Hall of Famer Julius Erving then approached Cheeks and patted him on the shoulder while Cheeks wiped his eyes.
Cheeks, an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, was a four-time NBA all-star and a member of the the Sixers' 1983 championship team. He retired at No. 5 on the NBA's career steals list.
He was joined in the induction class by fellow former NBA stars Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Ray Allen and Grant Hill; women's stars Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington; coach Lefty Driesell, ABA and NBA star Charlie Scott, longtime executives Rod Thorn and Rick Welts; and Croatian star and former Boston Celtic Dino Radja.
Cheeks said he was intimidated when he first arrived in Philadelphia.
"Can you imagine as a rookie, walking into the gym and the first person you see is Dr. J?" he said. "I remember almost turning around and walking out."
A look at Cheeks' career:
-- Career spanned 15 seasons, from 1978-79 to 1992-93. Played 11 seasons with the 76ers, parts of two with the New York Knicks and one with the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and New Jersey Nets.
-- Career averages of 11.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.1 steals.
-- Considered one of the top floor generals in NBA history.
-- Averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Sixers.
-- Made four all-star appearances.
-- Was four-time NBA all-defensive first team.
-- Ranks fifth all-time in the NBA in steals (2,130) and 13th in assists (7,392).
-- Was lead guard for the Sixers' 1983 championship team.
-- Is currently an assistant coach with Oklahoma City Thunder. Was an assistant coach with the Sixers from 1994-2001, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2001-2005 and head coach of the Sixers from 2005-08.
He was the consummate floor general and steadying force in the Sixers' drive to the 1983 NBA championship and his 15-year pro career. But what impressed me most about Mo was his professionalism and the classy way he carried himself, both as a player and coach. He set a high standard for others to match. -- Rick O'Brien
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.