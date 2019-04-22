CAMDEN — Joel Embiid seems to be having a good time in the playoffs.
The 76ers, however, need their star center to be a bit less enthusiastic.
Third-seeded Philadelphia can close out its best-of-seven first-round series against the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets with a victory in Game 5 at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Embiid is averaging 25.7 points and 13.3 rebounds in three playoff games. He missed Game 3 because of his troublesome left knee.
“It’s fun,” Embiid said before the Sixers practiced at their Camden training facility Monday afternoon. “The playoffs are fun, and I’m enjoying it.”
But Embiid has been involved in several on-the-court incidents and is halfway to a mandatory one-game suspension. Embiid seems to relish such on-the-court confrontations.
NBA rules require a player who has four flagrant foul points to be suspended for one game. Embiid has two flagrant foul points after being whistled for a pair of flagrant one fouls in this series. That means if Embiid receives two more flagrant one fouls or one flagrant two foul during the rest of the postseason, he will be suspended for a game.
“I just have to play basketball,” Embiid said. “If it happens, it happens. Like I said, I’m mature. I know what I’m doing.”
A flagrant one foul is called when the official deems contact to be excessive, whether it’s intended or not.
A flagrant two foul is called when the official deems the contact unnecessary and excessive.
Embiid received his latest flagrant one foul in Saturday’s Game 4, when he fouled Nets center Jarrett Allen. The foul led to both teams pushing and shoving each other and officials ejecting Jared Dudley of the Nets and Jimmy Butler of the Sixers. The scrum spilled into the first row of the stands behind the basket.
“I don’t know if it was even a foul,” Embiid said of his flagrant one on Allen. “I felt like I got all ball.”
The NBA on Sunday fined Dudley $25,000 and Butler $15,000. Embiid said he would pay Butler’s fine.
“Someone pushed me, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’" Embiid said. “By the time I turned around, they were all in the chairs pushing each other. I’m like, ‘What did I do? I didn’t do anything?’”
Sixers guard JJ Redick said appearances are sometimes deceiving when it comes to fouls and the 7-foot Embiid.
"Sometimes I think Joel doesn't quite have a grasp on his body," Redick said. "When he goes to make a hard foul, it looks worse than it really is."
Coach Brett Brown responded with a no-nonsense answer when asked Monday about Embiid’s situation.
Brown has seen firsthand the impact a one-game suspension can have a on a postseason series. He was a San Antonio assistant in 2007 when in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Spurs forward Robert Horry hip- checked Phoenix Suns point guard Steve Nash into the scorer’s table.
Suns standouts Amar’e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw were upset with the foul. They left the bench and were suspended for Game 5. The Spurs won Game 5 on the road and then took Game 6 at home to win the series.
“We weren’t beating them,” Brown said of the Suns. “I think they were winning the NBA championship.”
Brown also pointed to the 2016 NBA Finals, when Draymond Green of Golden State accumulated four flagrant foul points and was suspended for Game 5 with the Warriors leading the series 3-1. Green’s suspension turned momentum toward the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the series in seven games.
“We have to be adults,” Brown said. “Be big boys and navigate trough this. It’s not (our) fault that at times we’re 20 pounds heavier and 3 inches taller (than Nets players at certain positions), but in the meantime, we have to be smarter.”
