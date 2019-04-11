PHILADELPHIA — With the Philadelphia 76ers set to begin the NBA playoffs, it’s the 7-foot, 250-pound question in the gym.
Can center Joel Embiid withstand the rigors of a deep playoff run?
Will he even play when the Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series 2:30 p.m. Saturday?
Embiid has missed 14 of 24 games since the All-Star break, mostly due to a balky left knee.
Sixers general manager Elton Brand created a stir Wednesday night when he told reporters there was a possibility Embiid wouldn’t play Saturday.
“He’s doing everything in his power to be ready for this weekend,” Brand said. “I’m optimistic he’ll be ready.”
No Sixers fan wanted to hear that.
The playoffs are a time for certainty. Not wishful thinking.
The Sixers not only need Embiid to play, they need him to perform at a high level.
Philadelphia's three-best wins since the All-Star break were against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Embiid averaged 36.6 points and 16.3 rebounds in those games. The Sixers need a dominant Embiid to consistently win in the postseason.
But is he healthy enough to deliver similar efforts game after game for a playoff run that could last more than 20 games?
Sixers coach Brett Brown believes Embiid is.
“Time will tell,” Brown said. “Conditioning and sustainability and durability is always challenged in the playoffs. I believe that Joel’s base is going to be good enough to see him through this.”
Some fans get frustrated with how the Sixers handle Embiid. The constant guessing game over whether he’s healthy enough to play is tiresome.
But the reality is that Embiid is probably questionable for every game he plays the rest of his career. Look at his history.
Embiid didn’t finish his senior season at Kansas in 2014 because of a back injury.
He missed his first two seasons in the NBA with a foot injury.
He didn’t finish the 2016-17 season because of a knee injury.
Embiid missed the end of last regular season and the first two games of the playoffs with a broken orbital bone.
And now his status is in doubt again.
Despite their imposing size and strength, several NBA big men have struggled to stay on the court.
Before he was a goofy ESPN color analyst on Pac 12 games, Bill Walton had the potential to be one of basketball's best big men in 1970s.
But he missed more than 70 games in his first two seasons for the Portland Trailblazers. Walton stayed healthy his third season. He averaged 18.2 points and 15.2 rebounds in 19 playoff games as Portland won the NBA title, beating the Sixers in the championship series.
The next season Portland started 50-10 but Walton broke his foot and missed the rest of the season.
He was never the same, playing a total of 14 games in the next four seasons.
Portland never won another title.
As this season’s playoffs begin, the 7-foot, 250-pound question looms large.
Will Embiid ever stay healthy enough to complete "The Process" and lead the Sixers to a championship? Walton showed all it takes is one season to be remembered forever as a winner.
Whether he plays or not, one thing is for certain:
It will be Embiid's health — and not Ben Simmons' outside shot, the Markelle Fultz debacle, Brown's coaching or any other issue — that will define this Sixers era.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
