Joel Embiid looked a bit sluggish during Sunday’s All Star game.
Now, we know why.
The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday that Embiid will be out at least a week with left knee soreness. Philadelphia said the center underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. Embiid will be treated with physical therapy and load management and will be reevaluated in a week.
The injury comes at a time when the Sixers are in the midst of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Philadelphia (37-21) is fifth in the East. The Sixers return from All Star break and host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
Embiid is also in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. He is averaging 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.
The announcement raises questions.
Chief among them: Why did 7-foot, 250-pound Embiid play 23 minutes in the All Star game? Embiid scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds on 4 of 12 shooting in that meaningless contest.
The injury also continues Embiid’s history of being injury prone. He’s missed substantial time with back, foot and eye injuries, including all of his first two seasons.
