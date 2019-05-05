PHILADELPHIA — Sixers coach Brett Brown got the text message at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
It was standout center Joel Embiid telling him he was sick and might not be able to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
“That started my day,” Brown said.
Both Brown and Embiid probably should have stayed in bed.
Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 101-96 win. The victory evened the series at two games apiece with Game 5 Tuesday night in Toronto.
“I didn’t have a good night,” Embiid said. “Didn’t sleep. Was throwing up. I needed an I.V. at six in the morning. I tried to play and tried to get the win. Obviously, it wasn’t enough.”
Embiid looked listless from the start, making just 2 of 7 shots. He played 35 minutes and finished with 11 points eight rebounds and seven assists. At one point in the fourth quarter, he missed three straight foul shots. Embiid said the virus was different thatn the stomach problems that affected him in Game 2.
“All during the pregame film, you can hear (Embiid) sneezing and sneezing and sneezing,” Brown said. “You try to ignore it, but I’d be lying if I were to tell you it wasn’t completely on my mind as I’m talking to the team and showing them the tape.”
Embiid sat slumped in front of his locker after the game. His eyes looked heavy. Before the game started, he did not take the court with the team for warmups. He appeared only after the national anthem was sung.
“Once I step on the court,” he said. “I have to do a better job, no matter what the situation is.”
Sixers point guard Ben Simmons wasn’t much better than Embiid. Simmons scored just 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He was minus-16 for the game, which meant the Raptors outscored the Sixers by 16 points when Simmons was on the floor.
Simmons' and Embiid's subpar games were the biggest reasons why Philadelphia couldn’t overcome Leonard’s superb performance.
The Raptors swingman showed why he is one of the NBA’s best, making 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.
The Wells Fargo Center soldout crowd of 20,639 was enthusiastic throughout. Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel rank the pre-game bell, along with retired outfielder Shane Victorino. Even former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens got a loud ovation when introduced.
Jimmy Butler led the Sixers with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Butler provided the Sixers with some much-needed toughness. On several occasions, he ripped rebounds away from Raptors.
But unlike in Game 2, Butler wasn’t able to score enough to lead the Sixers to victory.
Leonard made the game’s biggest shot in the fourth quarter.
He dribbled off a screen from the left side of the court to the right side. He stepped back and sank a 26-foot 3-pointer over Embiid’s outstretched hand to give the Raptors a 94-90 lead with 1 minute, 1 second left.
The shot effectively ended the game.
“I just looked up at the shot clock,” Leonard said, “and tried to get as much space as possible. (I) just took a shot and believed that it was going to go in and it did.”
The Sixers put up a positive front after the defeat.
“You never let the highs get too high and the lows get too low,” Simmons said. “It’s on to the next game. We still have an amazing opportunity to go for the Eastern Conference championship.”
But Philadelphia began the playoffs with questions about Embiid’s durability and Simmons' ability to score in close games.
After Sunday, Philadelphia might be running out of time to answer them.
