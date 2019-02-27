NEW ORLEANS — An already tough task now on paper looks dubious.
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night without their two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid and his backup, Boban Marjanovic. Both are nursing knee injuries.
The contest will mark the fourth consecutive game Embiid will miss because of tendinitis in his left knee. Marjanovic suffered a right knee bone bruise and mild sprain late in Monday’s 111-110 victory over New Orleans Pelicans. His injuries were revealed Tuesday in an MRI and confirmed in a CAT scan. He will be reevaluated in five to seven days, meaning he will also miss at least Saturday’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, reserve Furkan Korkmaz had surgery to address the mensical tear in his right knee at the Hospital for Special Surgery and Professor of Surgery in Clinical Orthopedics at the Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. He will be reevaluated in four weeks. He was hurt Feb. 12 against Boston.
Without their best post players, the Sixers (39-22) look to be at a huge disadvantage at Chesapeake Energy Arena against a Thunder squad that has won the last 19 meetings.
Sixers coach Brett Brown tried to be positive Tuesday when asked about facing OKC without his top two centers.
“That’s where Amir (Johnson) comes in,” Brown said of the seldom-used, 14-year veteran. “That’s where Amir will have a significant opportunity.”
Johnson and Jonah Bolden, the other center who has gotten minutes, could have a tough time pairing up against Thunder starter Steven Adams. OKC backup center Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer, is also solid in his role as a rim-protecting energy guy.
It was thought that Embiid, who’s back in Philadelphia, would return against the Thunder. However, Brown said Tuesday that it was “kind of always planned” that Embiid would miss this game. The Sixers last week said they would reevaluate Embiid before he returns to the action. That has yet to happen, but is expected in the coming days.
Right now, he’s receiving treatment and going through physical therapy on his knee.
Embiid “is doing great work, just putting in time, getting his body strong,” Brown said, “and I think we’ll look back at this at like sort of what we did with like JJ (Redick).”
Redick missed two consecutive games — Feb. 2 at the Sacramento Kings and Feb. 5 at home against the Toronto Raptors — but, unlike Embiid and Marjanovic, the first absence was due to rest and the second was because he was sick. He finished with 34 points in his first game back.
Marjanovic’s knee injury isn’t as bad as it looked when it occurred. The 30-year-old was hurt on a defensive play with a little more than a minute left in Monday’s win at New Orleans. His leg twisted as he got tangled up with Pelicans reserve forward Cheick Diallo while the two scrambled for the ball in the paint. Marjanovic was in noticeable pain after falling to the court, even pounding his hand on the hardwood. He had to be helped to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.
“You still don’t know,” Brown said of Marjanovic’s status. “The new information could reveal something, but (after) the initial sort of examination, there’s a sigh of relief, given what my gut feel was.”
Marjanovic was playing well before the injury. He had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in 13 minutes, 4 seconds. It was his second double-double in three games.
The Sixers acquired Marjanovic with Tobias Harris and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers before the Feb. 7 deadline.
Patton recalled
Justin Patton will be available to play for the 76ers on Thursday.
The 76ers called up the center from their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Wednesday.
The Sixers acquired the 7-foot Patton with four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick Nov. 12.
Patton, who attended Creighton, was the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, selected by the Chicago Bulls. He was traded that day with Butler to the Timberwolves. He spent most of the season with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate. The 21-year-old made one appearance (four minutes) with the Timberwolves as a rookie.
Patton, who was out with a broken bone in his right foot when the Sixers acquired him, has been plagued by injuries during his career. The Timberwolves didn’t pick up his third-year option, meaning he’ll become a free agent in July.
Thursday’s matchup will mark the first time he suits up for the Sixers.
Patton averaged 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 18.1 minutes in seven G League games.
Smith to make debut
Zhaire Smith will make his professional debut for the Delaware Blue Coats in Friday’s game at the Maine Red Claws if things continue to go as scheduled, according to sources.
Smith, a Sixers rookie, was expected to return in December after being sidelined with an acute Jones fracture in his left foot. However, he remained out due to the negative effects from an allergic reaction to something he ate back in September.
Sixers coach Brett Brown doesn’t expect Smith to play for the Sixers this season.
The Phoenix Suns selected him with the 16th overall pick in the June draft. He was immediately traded to the Sixers along with the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick for Mikal Bridges. The Sixers had selected Bridges out of Villanova with the No. 10 pick. The Sixers liked Smith all along, just not at the 10th spot.
He averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals as a power forward in his lone season at Texas Tech. He was named to the all-Big 12 newcomer team and to the conference’s all-defensive team.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.