The Latest: Team LeBron rallies, wins All-Star game 178-164

Team Giannis' Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers, speaks with Rapper 2 Chainz ahead of the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

 The Associated Press
 FGFTReb
 MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James26:329-170-12-84119
Leonard18:337-140-01-52119
Durant25:2610-155-50-72131
Harden26:134-130-00-43112
Irving24:456-120-04-96313
Lillard24:416-170-03-65018
Thompson22:187-160-01-84220
Beal17:424-110-01-13011
Simmons16:355-50-04-67010
Towns11:085-70-02-31011
Aldridge10:471-20-00-4102
Wade10:262-42-20-2407
Davis4:532-20-00-1005
Totals240:0068-1357-818-64429178

Percentages: FG .504, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 35-90, .389 (Durant 6-9, Thompson 6-12, Lillard 6-17, Leonard 5-11, Harden 4-13, Beal 3-10, Davis 1-1, Wade 1-2, Towns 1-3, Irving 1-4, James 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 9 (12 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 6 (Durant 2, James 2, Irving, Leonard).

Turnovers: 9 (Harden 3, Durant 2, Irving, James, Lillard, Wade).

Steals: 9 (Lillard 2, Beal, Durant, Harden, Irving, Simmons, Thompson, Towns).

Technical Fouls: None.

 FGFTReb
 MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Antetokounmpo27:0917-232-24-115238
George25:417-140-00-24020
Embiid23:114-122-46-121210
Curry29:256-231-11-97017
Walker20:192-80-00-1804
Middleton21:377-130-04-54020
Griffin19:414-80-03-63010
Westbrook19:208-200-00-43017
Jokic13:113-40-03-9016
Lowry12:441-50-00-3313
Russell12:042-50-00-1306
Vucevic11:372-20-02-5204
Nowitzki3:583-30-00-0009
Totals240:0066-1405-723-68436164

Percentages: FG .471, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 27-77, .351 (Middleton 6-10, George 6-12, Curry 4-17, Nowitzki 3-3, Griffin 2-4, Russell 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Lowry 1-4, Westbrook 1-8, Embiid 0-3, Walker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (21 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Embiid).

Turnovers: 12 (Antetokounmpo 3, Curry 2, Embiid, Jokic, Lowry, Middleton, Nowitzki, Russell, Westbrook).

Steals: 8 (George 3, Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Vucevic, Walker, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None.

 37455046—178
 53423633—164

Officials_Curtis Blair, David Guthrie, Scott Foster

