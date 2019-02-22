PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 106-102 Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
Three observations
-- The Sixers still need better production from their bench. In addition to getting a fringe All-Star, starting power forward Tobias Harris, the thought was that they upgraded their bench at the trade deadline. However, the Sixers reserves not named T.J. McConnell shot a combined 2-for-11 against the Heat and graded out at a minus-26.
-- Harris’ versatility is perhaps his best attribute. If his three-point shot isn’t falling, he can depend on getting to the rim. The athletic power forward is good with the ball and without it. He can excel in the half-court and in tradition.
-- Ben Simmons’ assists numbers could take a hit in the final 23 games of the season. Jimmy Butler and Harris thrive while creating their own shots. As a result, Simmons had just four assists against the Heat. The All-Star point guard has averaged 5.8 assists since the trade deadline after averaging 8 in his first 53 games of the season.
Best and worst
-- Best performance: Harris gets this on a night that Boban Marjanovic made 6 of 7 shots and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in starting in place of Joel Embiid (knee tendinitis). But Harris had a game-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter.
-- Worst performance: I had to give this to Jonah Bolden. He struggled to find a groove in his first appearance since the trade deadline. The Sixers reserve center missed his lone shot to finish with zero points. The rookie also graded out at a team-worst minus-11.
-- Best defensive performance: This goes to McConnell. The Sixers reserve point guard was a pest, finishing with a game-high three steals.
-- Worst statistic: This goes to the Heat’s making just 6 of 12 foul shots (50 percent).
-- Best statistic: Marjanovic made all six of his first-half shots. The reserve center scored on an array of dunks, layups and jumpers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.