STONE HARBOR — The lines formed early Saturday afternoon at the 82nd Street Recreation Center as the Philadelphia 76ers concluded their annual Summer Shore Tour.
Northfield resident Jeff Dinofa, 47, and his 11-year-old daughter, Elaina, arrived at noon to be the first ones in that lengthy line that stretched from the recreation center’s entrance to 80th Street.
The five-day event, free to the public, opened its doors at 3 p.m. The Shore Tour also made stops this past week in Ocean City, Cape May, Wildwood and Avalon.
"We have been to many of these before," the elder Dinofa said. "My daughter loves the Sixers, and so do I. We couldn't miss a chance to meet some of the players."
The Shore Tour serves as a reminder that summer is coming to an end and the regular season is approaching. The Sixers begin their 2018-19 campaign Oct. 16 against the Celtics in Boston.
“It's a great day," Jeff Dinofa said. "We are really looking forward to the Sixers season coming up."
Like most fans, the Dinofas anticipated seeing the legendary Julius “Dr. J” Erving.
The 76ers Hall of Famer made the final day of the Shore Tour special for many, signing autographs and addressing the crowd on stage.
“It's very good," Erving said. "To see this event, which is an annual event, reach the level that it has and maintain the level, seeing so many Sixers jerseys and Sixers caps and Sixers memorabilia, it's just kind of special."
The Sixers finished 52-30 last season and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season.
Erving had a message for Sixers fans.
"I think expect more and demand more," Erving said. "And be prepared to recognize it when you get more."
Jonah Bolden and Landry Shamet, two up-and-coming players, also attended the event. Former Sixers World B. Free and Marc Jackson also made appearances.
“It's crazy," Bolden said. "I didn't know too much about Philly until I was drafted. And then I was kind of informed about how patriotic the fans are towards the team and organization."
The Sixers selected the 6-foot-10, 220-pound Bolden with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The power forward said "not every team in the NBA or in the world has fans like this."
Fans enjoyed the many activities and games, including a dunk tank, face painting and inflatable basketball hoops. Some even played with the Sixers Dunk Squad.
Along with receiving autographs with the current players and alumni, there were opportunities to take photographs with the members of the Sixers Dance Team
Shamet, whom the Sixers selected with the 26th overall pick in the NBA draft in June, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and understood the fan excitement. The 6-foot-5, 188-pound combo guard recalled being a kid and seeing Royals or Chiefs players.
"I think any athlete wants to play for a team with good fan support and a good fan base," Shamet said. "People that care about them and are going to support them through thick and thin. I think that's what Philly is. So it's exciting, this early, to have this much support."
Avalon resident Lewis Rusko, 54, and his 11-year-old daughter, Ava, were there to give that support and soak in the fan-friendly atmosphere.
Ava, who plays basketball in Middle Township and will play for Avalon Elementary School this year, said the event was a great experience.
"We love the Sixers," the elder Rusko said. "We love the players and the new attitude of the team."
