Sixers' first round draft pick Zhaire Smith suffered a foot injury during a development camp in Las Vegas Monday night, according to the team.
A medical update on Zhaire Smith: pic.twitter.com/YQMfJRh5YX— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 7, 2018
Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th pick of the 2018 NBA draft, but was immediately traded, along with the Miami Heat's 2021 first round pick, to the Sixers for Mikal Bridges.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
