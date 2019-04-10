PHILADELPHIA — With the NBA playoffs beginning this weekend, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand set a clear goal for the postseason.
“My goal and my expectation,” Brand said, “is to definitely get past where we got last year.”
Last year, Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That means the third-seeded Sixers will have to at least advance to this season’s Eastern Conference final to meet Brand’s goal. Philadelphia will face either the Brooklyn Nets or the Orlando Magic in the first round.
“I’m confident in this group,” Brand said Wednesday night before the Sixers’ regular season finale at home against the Chicago Bulls. “I think we’re going to show up when those bright lights come on. I think we’re built for the playoffs.”
The question now is whether the Sixers’ group will include standout center Joel Embiid.
Brand admitted there’s a possibility Embiid could miss the first playoff game this weekend. Embiid missed 14 of 24 games since the All-Star break, mostly because of a balky left knee.
“I’m optimistic he plays this weekend,” Brand said.
Wednesday was the conclusion of Brand’s first full season as general manager, and it was an active one.
He drastically changed the Sixers’ starting lineup by trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. Those two players combined with Embiid, JJ Redick and Ben Simmons give Philadelphia one of the NBA’s most talented starting units.
“I like our chances against any team,” Brand said. “We’ve beaten some elite teams lately.”
While Brand improved the starting five, the Sixers’ bench is thin. But in the playoffs, teams rely more on their starters.
“I believe in the players that will come off our bench,” Brand said, “and I believe they can help us.”
Brand, a former NBA standout, took over as general manager last September. He stepped into a tough spot. Brand replaced Bryan Colangelo, who left the team after it was revealed his wife operated a “burner” twitter account that criticized Philadelphia players. Brand said the biggest challenge of his first season was just learning how to manage people.
There’s plenty of positives to point to in Brand’s first season. Philadelphia won at least 50 games, giving it consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time since 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.
But as the playoffs begin, there’s a different vibe around the Sixers compared to last season when the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2012. In many ways, fans and the organization were just happy to be back in the postseason last year.
That’s no longer the case. Jobs could be on the line and futures decided this season. Redick, Butler and Harris are all potential free agents. Sixers head coach Brett Brown and Brand will also be judged.
“There’s pressure,” Brand said. “But we embrace it. If you don’t have pressure, you’re not in the playoffs. There’s no expectations. This is where you want to be. Our goal is to bring a championship to the city. The pressure comes with that.”
--30--
