PHILADELPHIA — Brett Brown must be doing something right.
The 76ers head coach’s assistants keep getting their own head-coaching jobs.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that Sixers assistant Monty Williams is the Phoenix Suns’ top target in their search for a head coach.
“He’s a former player,” Brown said. “He’s an A-plus human being. He’s been around some really good programs. For me, it’s a no-brainer for a bunch of reasons that somebody should be looking at him. It’s just a matter of time.”
Brown spoke to the media before Game 5 of Philadelphia’s best-of-seven first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Sixers took a 3-1 series lead into the game.
“I’m still extremely nervous,” Brown said of the Sixers’ series lead. “I don’t feel comfortable at all. I don’t want to feel comfortable.”
Brown is often criticized by fans for his lack of adjustments during games. But Williams isn’t his only assistant to get attention from other teams.
Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia hired former Sixers assistant and Bishop Eustace graduate Billy Lange as its new head coach in March. The Atlanta Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce as head coach after last season.
Most NBA observers say Brown has done a good job of adjusting this series. Philadelphia has run more pick-and-roll offensive plays than usual against the Nets. The Sixers have been especially effective using Ben Simmons as the screener in the pick-and-roll.
“I’m confident with the defensive game plan we have laid out since Game 1,” Brown said. “Offensively, we’ve done a bunch of different things from putting multiple people in pick-and-rolls to posting different people to drawing stuff that has helped us win games. I’m proud of the attention (the players) have given to those details.”
But Brown said his most important job has been keeping his young team focused and ignoring the multiple distractions that have occurred during this series.
There has been plenty of attention on the officiating, and Sixers standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have exchanged barbs with Nets backup center Jared Dudley.
“Our ability to look through a mist, not get distracted by noise, not get baited into anything is crucial,” Brown said.
While the third-seeded Sixers were focused on advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight season, the sixth-seeded Nets wanted to force a Game 6 in Brooklyn on Thursday. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said the playoffs have been a learning experience for Brooklyn.
“There’s been growth everywhere,” Atkinson said. “We’re new to this as an organization. I think we improved in a bunch of areas and in understanding the physicality need to play at this level. The nuances of different defenses, dealing with a post-up star like Embiid. The layers seem infinite. There’s so many different scenarios going on. It’s a great experience.”
