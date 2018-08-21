The Philadelphia 76ers are returning to Ocean City Tuesday as part of their annual Summer Shore Tour.
The tour will stops in Ocean City, Cape May on Aug. 22, Wildwood on Aug. 23, Avalon on Aug. 24 and Stone Harbor on Aug. 25.
The free tour, which features stops for fans of all ages, continues the team’s 19-year tradition of visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore for summertime events.
Events will feature current Philadelphia 76ers players, alumni and the Sixers ENT, comprised of the Sixers Dunk Squad, Sixers Dancers, mascot Franklin and the Stixers.
“The Summer Shore Tour is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Chris Heck, 76ers president of business operations.
“It gives us an opportunity to connect with our fans in a really unique setting.”
The beach setting allows the 76ers players to show off their personalities.
The events comes as the 76ers are coming off their most successful season in the last six seasons. Last season, the 76ers made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals and won 52 regular--season games.
“There is an incredible buzz surrounding our team and the Jersey Shore is the perfect backdrop for our fans, players and staff members to come together and celebrate as we prepare for the 2018-19 season,” Heck said.
The tour events will take place rain or shine.
Schedule of Events:
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Shore Tour Pep Rally
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Location: Ocean City Music Pier — The Music Pier on the Boardwalk (8th/9th Avenue and Boardwalk)
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Shore Tour Happy Hour
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Carney’s (411 Beach Avenue, Cape May)
Thursday, Aug. 23
Shore Tour Beach Party
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: PigDog Beach Bar BQ (on Morey’s Piers’/Wildwood)
Friday, Aug. 24
Shore Tour Happy Hour
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Location: The Whitebrier (260 20th Street, Avalon)
Saturday, Aug.25
Shore Tour Celebration
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Location: 82nd Street Recreation Center, Stone Harbor
