PHILADELPHIA — One advantage the 76ers will have on the Toronto Raptors in Sunday's deciding Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series is that Philadelphia already won an elimination game.
The Sixers stayed alive Thursday night with a 112-101 win at the Wells Fargo Center in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates.
Now the Raptors have the pressure of winning Game 7, which will be at 7 p.m. Sunday in Toronto.
"We have to have the same mentality, the same focus we need to have (from Game 6)," said forward Tobias Harris, who had 16 points and nine rebounds Thursday for the Sixers. "Game 7 is even more a must win for us. We have to be locked in and ready to go."
Many Sixers said the difference between Game 5's 125-89 blowout loss in Toronto and Thursday's convincing win in Philadelphia was emotion and energy.
There was little to none in Tuesday's rout and more than enough in Thursday's victory.
"The last game (Game 5), our energy level, we wanted to really make a change to that in this game, and I thought from the jump of the game we really just locked into how we wanted to play, do anything we could to get the victory," Harris said. "I thought our focus level and energy was great, and obviously the crowd was on our side, but we know that for Game 7 we have to have the same energy, the same grit."
Sixers guard JJ Redick says there are two major factors to winning a Game 7.
"I think the two keys we spoke of at the beginning of the series: Take care of the basketball and get back in transition," said Redick, who scored 11 points and was 3 for 10 from three-point range Thursday. "I think if we do that, we will have a chance on the road."
The Sixers still had trouble taking care of the ball in Game 6, committing 18 turnovers. They did have 16 fastbreak points compared to 11 for the Raptors.
Depth was also a key. Six Sixers scored in double figures, compared to just three for the Raptors.
The Sixers players said that the crowd of 20,525 gave them some needed energy.
"I think the energy from the crowd fueled us," said Mike Scott, who had 11 points off the bench and was a plus-29. "We were physical, shared and moved the ball, and guys made shots, got to 50-50 balls and took them out of their rhythm."
Another key was the Sixers' quick start. They led by 29-21 after one quarter and 58-43 at halftime.
In all six games, the winner of the first quarter has won the game.
"Whether you set the tone or not, you want to play well the whole game," Redick said. "We want to get out to a lead, so obviously it is very important."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.