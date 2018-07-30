Philadelphia 76ers
Fans hang out with 76ers mascot Franklin the Dog during the Sixers Summer Shore Tour stop in Stone Harbor on Saturday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Philadelphia 76ers are again headed to the shore in August.

Sixers Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, will make five stops in Cape May county from Aug. 21 - 25. The tour will stop in Ocean City on Aug. 21, Cape May on Aug. 22, Wildwood on Aug. 23, Avalon on on Aug. 21, and Stone Harbor on Aug. 25. 

The free five-day tour, which features stops for fans of all ages, continues the team's 19-year tradition of visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore for summertime events.

Events will feature current Philadelphia 76ers players, alumni and the Sixers ENT, comprised of the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, Sixers Dancers, mascot Franklin and the Stixers.

“The Summer Shore Tour is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with our fans in a really unique setting."

The beach setting allows the 76ers players to show off their personalities. 

The events comes as the 76ers are coming off their most successful season in the last six season. Last season the 76ers made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals and won 52 games.  

"There is an incredible buzz surrounding our team and the Jersey Shore is the perfect backdrop for our fans, players and staff members to come together and celebrate as we prepare for the 2018-19 season,” Heck said. 

Schedule of Events: 

Tuesday, August 21

Shore Tour Pep Rally

Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Location: Ocean City Music Pier - The Music Pier on the Boardwalk (8th/9th Avenue and Boardwalk)

Wednesday, August 22

Shore Tour Happy Hour

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Carney’s (411 Beach Avenue, Cape May, New Jersey 08240)

Thursday, August 23

Shore Tour Beach Party

Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Location: PigDog Beach Bar BQ (located on Morey’s Piers’/Wildwood, New Jersey, 08260)

Friday, August 24

Shore Tour Happy Hour

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: The Whitebrier (260 20th Street, Avalon, New Jersey 08202)

Saturday, August 25

Shore Tour Celebration

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: 82nd Street Recreation Center, Stone Harbor, New Jersey, 08247

*The tour will take place rain or shine.

