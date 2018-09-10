The Philadelphia 76ers will hold its Blue x White Scrimmage, on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at The Palestra.
The event is the fans’ first chance to see the 2018-19 76ers team.
“We are excited to bring the Blue x White Scrimmage back to the Palestra for the second straight year,” said Head Coach Brett Brown. “This historic gym, which is so rich in basketball tradition, provides the perfect atmosphere to introduce this year’s team to our awesome fans. Last year’s scrimmage was electric, and we look forward to sharing our excitement for the upcoming season on September 25.”
Tickets to the Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Independence Blue Cross
“Our fans are some of the most dedicated and passionate in the NBA and the level of excitement for this upcoming season is incredible,” 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “To once again be able to host our Blue x White Scrimmage with a great partner like Independence Blue Cross in such an iconic basketball location is perfect for our team, players, fans and city. We’re looking forward to the energy and atmosphere this event will create as the start of our season draws near.”
, will be free to the general public starting Tuesday, Sept. 18 via 76ers social media platforms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.