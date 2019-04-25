Tobias Harris is a finalist for the NBA's 2018-19 Community Assist award.
The Philadelphia 76ers guard is one of 10 players up for the honor, which recognizes his contributions to his community throughout the season.
Harris, who joined the Sixers at the trade deadline in February, has partnered with Team Up Philly and the National Education Association. In March, he hosted "Game Changers: Women in Sports, Tech & Literacy," a panel aiming to give middle-school girls the tools to explore various career paths. Panelists included Sixers data scientist Ivana Seric and Philly Startup Leaders executive director Kiera Smalls.
Other players are nominated for winning a monthly award or their offseason contributions.
Tobias Harris: Philadelphia Sixers, Seasonlong nominee
Bradley Beal: Washington Wizards, Seasonlong nominee
Donovan Mitchell: Utah Jazz, Seasonlong nominee
Jarrett Allen: Brooklyn Nets, Community Assist Award for March 2019
Pascal Siakam: Toronto Raptors, Community Assist Award for February 2019
Mike Conley: Memphis Grizzles, Community Assist Award for January 2019
Khris Middleton: Milwaukee Bucks, Community Assist Award for December 2018
Damian Lillard: Portland Trailblazers, Community Assist Award for November 2018
Dwight Powell: Dallas Mavericks, Community Assist Award for October 2018
LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers, Community Assist Award for the 2018 offseason
