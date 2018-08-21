Thank you for Reading!
A young fan drives to the basket on the Sixers Dunk Squad at the Ocean City Music Pier on Tuesday. The 76ers’ annual Summer Shore Tour has become a tradition, but the team’s links to the region, including Margate and Atlantic City, go back decades.
Former 76er player and current team ambassador World B. Free autographs a hat for fan Michael Zollo, of Ocean City. ‘The people still love us,’ Free says. ‘Once you’re a Philadelphia fan, you’re always going to be a Philadelphia fan.’
Former 76er player and current team ambassador World B. Free autographs a hat for fan Michael Zollo, of Ocean City. ‘The people still love us,’ Free says. ‘Once you’re a Philadelphia fan, you’re always going to be a Philadelphia fan.’
OCEAN CITY — World B. Free smiled as soon as he stepped onto this resort town’s Boardwalk on Tuesday afternoon.
The former NBA player and current Sixers ambassador saw the Atlantic Ocean and a long line of Philadelphia 76ers fans.
The 76ers began their annual Summer Shore Tour with a pep rally at the Ocean City Music Pier.
“It’s great to come to the beach,” Free said. “You cannot beat the water. It’s a beautiful situation. Everyone is happy, and the Sixers are back on the ball.”
There were no current players at Tuesday’s event, but everyone still seemed to have plenty of fun. Fans lined up to have their face painted, take a photograph with members of the 76ers dance team or shoot some hoops with the team’s dunk squad.
GALLERY: Sixers visit Ocean City as part of Summer Tour
The Philadelphia 76ers organization set up fun activities for fans at the Ocean City Music Pier, Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. Activities included games, coffee and doughnuts, photos with the cheerleaders, the dunk team and an appearance of former 76es guard World Be Free.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Shore Tour serves as a 76ers celebration and a reminder that summer is coming to an end and the season is not far off. Philadelphia opens the 2018-19 campaign Oct. 16 in Boston against the Celtics.
The Sixers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams. Philadelphia began its rebuilding project — dubbed The Process — in 2013. The rebuilding began to yield some results when Philadelphia won 52 games last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
The Shore Tour continues this week with stops in Cape May on Wednesday, Wildwood on Thursday, Avalon on Friday and Stone Harbor on Saturday.
“Three years ago, there was no excitement around the Sixers,” Free said. “Last year, we started getting over the hump, and the excitement was unreal.”
Free played 245 games with the Sixers during an NBA career that spanned from 1975 to 1988. The shooting guard was a popular player and posed for pictures with numerous fans Tuesday.
“The people still love us,” Free said. “Once you’re a Philadelphia fan, you’re always going to be a Philadelphia fan.”
Most of the fans wore Sixers T-shirts or jerseys. Many enjoyed not only the activities but the free iced coffee samples from the Dunkin’ Donuts tent. Mike Carson of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, watched as his 11-year-old daughter, Taryn, received a balloon animal.
“I just like how the (76ers) are bringing everything to the fans and being a part of the community,” Carson said. “Dunkin’ Donuts is giving out free samples. That never hurts.”
Romeo Laurente, of Robbinsville, has a shore house in Margate. He’s attended several Sixers Shore Tour events over the years.
“I have two kids (Bryson, 15, and Calysta, 17),” he said. “They grew up watching the Sixers. They love all the interactive activities.”
The tour renews the connection between the 76ers and the shore.
The team held its preseason training camp at Stockton University in Galloway Township the past three seasons. The 76ers trained at the Jewish Community Center in Margate in the mid-1960s for several seasons, including before the 1966-67 season in which they won the NBA championship.
Those 76ers featured players such as Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham. Philadelphia also held a summer minicamp at Atlantic City High School in 1994 under then-coach John Lucas.
Tuesday’s event showed again that a lot of shore residents and visitors have a passion for the 76ers.
“This means,” Free said with laugh, “that you trust the process.”
Sixers Summer Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Shore Tour Happy Hour
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Carney’s (411 Beach Avenue, Cape May)
Thursday, Aug. 23
Shore Tour Beach Party
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: PigDog Beach Bar BQ (on Morey’s Piers’/Wildwood)
Friday, Aug. 24
Shore Tour Happy Hour
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Location: The Whitebrier (260 20th Street, Avalon)
Saturday, Aug.25
Shore Tour Celebration
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Location: 82nd Street Recreation Center, Stone Harbor
