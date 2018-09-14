With the winters sports seasons just around the corner, both the Flyers and Sixers seem to be in the good graces of the Las Vegas bookmakers.
The Flyers open training camp in Voorhees, NJ on Friday, while the Sixers get underway at their training facility in Camden on Sept. 22.
All odds figures courtesy of Bovada Sportsbook
NBA
After winning 16 consecutive games to close out the 2017-18 regular season, the Sixers reached the Eastern Conference semifinals but lost to Boston in five games.
Budding superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are back, as is veteran shooter JJ Redick. Amir Johnson returns and Wilson Chandler was brought in via trade from Denver.
2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz remains a wild card after his whirlwind season and will likely play a large part in how the season plays out for Brett Brown's squad.
The Sixers come in at+375 to win the Eastern Conference, behind Toronto (+350) and Boston (-110). Bovada also has the Sixers at +1,600 to take home the 2018-19 NBA Championship.
Philadelphia sits at 14/5 to win the Atlantic Division. Boston leads the pack at 4/5, while Toronto follows at 11/4
Around the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks are 6/5 favorites to win the Central Division, Washington is a 5/7 to claim the Southeast Division.
Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City are 2/1 to win the Northwest division, while Donovan Mitchell and Utah check in at 12/5.
Houston, which came within a game of reaching the NBA Finals, are 2/9 favorites to win the Southwest Division while defending champion Golden State is 1/20 to win the Pacific. LeBron James' Lakers check in at 7/1 to win the Pacific Division.
NHL
Sure, the Flyers aren't the dominant team they used to be, but there is some genuine optimism that they are ready to turn the page toward true contention.
After putting up Hart-trophy level numbers last season, captain Claude Giroux is back along with youngsters Travis Konecny and Nolan Patrick.
Top defense pair Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov return to the fold, and scoring winger James van Riemsdyk returns to the team that drafted him, signing a five-year free agent deal with the Flyers.
Vegas, it seems, also sees potential in the Flyers, who are 25/1 to win the Stanley Cup.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, who landed the biggest free agent prize this offseason in center John Tavares, are at the top of the board at 13/2, while Tampa Bay follows at 15/2 and Winnipeg is 19/2.
A bit further down, Pittsburgh, which has won two of the last three titles, is 12/1, while Edmonton and Los Angeles are both 25/1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.