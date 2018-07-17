LAS VEGAS — The 76ers' veteran leadership remains intact.
The team announced Monday that it has re-signed Amir Johnson. While terms were not publicly disclosed, sources said the power forward/center would get a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $2.393 million. This announcement comes two weeks after the team re-signed JJ Redick to a one-year deal.
Johnson originally signed a one-year, $11 million contract last July. At the time, the Sixers looked to him and Redick to provide leadership and make an on-court impact. They did both.
As a result, the team always considered bringing both of them back if the Sixers weren't able to lure LeBron James or Paul George in free agency.
James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers; George re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Our experience with Amir last year confirms to us, on so many levels, that he is a perfect fit for our young and developing team," Sixers coach and interim general manager Brett Brown said in a statement. "His work ethic, leadership and buy-in to team-first basketball, all comes to mind when I think of his value to our ball club and his acceptance of a back-up role to All-Star Joel Embiid is priceless."
Johnson averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.8 minutes this past season, his 13th in the NBA. The 31-year-old started in 18 of his 74 games played.
Back on the evening of June 28, 2005, Johnson became the last high school player selected in an NBA draft, when the Detroit Pistons selected him with the 56th overall pick in the second round out of Westchester High in Los Angeles.
