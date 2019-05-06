The sold-out Wells Fargo Center crowd wanted Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons to shoot more Sunday.
Sixers forward Jimmy Butler wants Simmons to shoot more.
It seems as if everybody connected to the Sixers wants Simmons to shoot more.
The lone exception appears to be Simmons.
Simmons took just 10 shots in a 101-96 Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon.
The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series is even at two games apiece with Game 5 scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in Toronto.
There are legitimate questions whether the Sixers can advance deep into the playoffs with Simmons playing as he is.
“I told (Simmons) every time down the floor to attack,” Butler said after Sunday’s game. “If he has the ball in transition, I’m like, ‘Ben don’t pass the ball. Attack every single time.’ That’s how we’re going to win this game.”
Simmons is 20 for 37 from the floor in this series. Even more alarming, he is 0 for 3 from the foul line. In contrast, Sixers reserve James Ennis has taken 29 shots and 11 free throws despite averaging 12 fewer minutes per game in the series.
Simmons’ offensive game has long been debated by Sixers fans and media. But the issue becomes even more critical in the playoffs, when the pace of the game slows and transition baskets are rare.
Simmons almost never shoots from the perimeter, but on Sunday he also passed up shots near the rim.
Simmons was asked after the game what he thought of his shot selection. He said it was OK. Asked what he could do to improve his shot selection, he said to make more baskets.
Sixers coach Brett Brown reviewed the Game 4 video Monday morning.
“There were a few times where (Simmons ) could have gone a step further or tried to draw contact either with a strong finish or a dunk,” Brown said in a conference call with reporters Monday. “I don’t think it’s anything that bothersome. I hope he continues to be as aggressive as we’ve seen for the very large majority of the year.”
Simmons' reluctance to shoot is such an issue because he is one of the team’s cornerstones. The Sixers selected the 22-year-old with the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
The Sixers went through four seasons of rebuilding to pick players such as Simmons. It’s an issue if he doesn’t develop into an offensive force.
His lack of offensive production is especially confounding given the 6-foot-10 Simmons’ obvious physical skills. Few NBA players his size are as graceful or agile.
“He is a track star,” Brown said. “His length and his ability to get to the rim we encourage all day every day. It’s where he can most significantly stamp his thumbprint on the game. In general, it’s difficult, especially in playoffs, to think those type of opportunities, even as good as he is, are as frequent as you wish.”
The Sixers have no choice but to continue to support Simmons. Brown discounted the theory that Simmons isn’t shooting because he’s afraid of getting fouled and missing free throws.
“I do not connect those dots,” Brown said. “The thing that disappoints is me knowing what I know in regard to the volume of time — and everybody should hear that — that he has put in trying to improve his free throw has at times (not) translated into that 70 percent (foul shooting) that has been his goal.”
Note: Brown said Monday he had no update on Joel Embiid’s status. The Sixers center was hampered by a virus and played poorly Sunday, making just 2 of 7 shots.
