While the first-year Atlantic City Blackjacks have been the talk of the town, the city's soccer club had kicked off its second year of competition.
Atlantic City FC, members of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), the fourth tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid, is continuing to build its brand in the area and have big plans on how to do so on and off the pitch.
"Any local team is worth supporting if that team supports the community."
It's a motto co-owner Andrew Weilgus has lived by since founding the team in 2017 with his business partner, Nick Bilotta. "The community response is going to continue to grow year after year," Weilgus said.
Atlantic City is 1-0 after a season-opening 4-1 win over West Chester United on Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. Its next game is 6 p.m. Saturday against the Philadelphia Lone Star at the South Philly Athletic Complex. The next home game is 6 p.m. May 29 against FC Monmouth.
Atlantic City plays in the Keystone Conference Division of the Northeast Region Conference. The team finished 5-5 in its first season last year, just missing the playoffs.
Even in their first season, the club garnered die-hard support from their fan club called the "609 Ultra Aces."
After using G. Larry Jones Stadium at Stockton University for home games last season, the club is using Silver Eagle Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School this season.
Switching to EHT's turf field over Stockton's grass surface was cited as the primary reason for the move after several games were cancelled last season due to rain, which made the surface at Stockton unplayable.
The club is currently in discussions with the Atlantic City to utilize Surf Stadium as a permanent home.
"Our application has been submitted for over 90 days, but we have had very positive discussions with the city moving forward" Weilgus said.
The team is not only aiming for a permanent home but is further along in building a new training facility on English Creek Ave. in EHT, which would be located next to the Homewood Suites across from ShopRite.
"The facility would be club neutral. Not only would we use the facility, but it offers the opportunity for youth clubs in the area to train in the building as well," Weilgus said.
The facility is being built by South Jersey Elite Sports and would be convenient for football practices as well, possibly opening the door for the Arena Football League's newest team to use the facility.
"The Blackjacks have been incredibly supportive of us, and we are supportive of them," Weilgus said. "Anything we can do to help each other out."
Youth development in the sport has been the club's goal.
Weilgus hopes to build relationships with the local youth clubs, as well as establish scholarships for inner city children who may not be able to afford to join teams and enjoy the experiences the sport has to offer.
"We really want to follow the European model of developing these kids at a young age," he said.
The team currently has an injection of local players on the roster, with 12 New Jersey colleges represented on the club this season, including three Stockton graduates — Joseph Dikmak, Kelly Blidi and Connor Hansen.
Forward Matt Hendrickson, who led the New Jersey Athletic Conference in game-winning goals in 2017 for Rowan, clamors at the opportunity to transition from college to the NPSL.
"I'm always prepared to play at a higher level," said Hendrickson, a 21-year-old from Sewell. "For someone who aspires to reach the level some of these guys have played it, it mentally carries over to my game."
Hendrickson also understands the importance of the club growing the game.
"We want to build a good relationship with each other on the team, and we want to build that same relationship within the community as well," Hendrickson said.
