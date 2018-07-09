GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City Football Club coach Kristian O’Leary walked off the soccer field at Stockton University on Saturday evening knowing how important it was to win the team’s season ending game.
The Aces capped their first season with a 5-1 victory over BuxMont Torch.
The team, which finished 5-5, did not qualify for the Keystone Conference playoffs of the National Premier Soccer League.
O’Leary, however, admitted the season could’ve been scripted differently.
“The plan is to always get to the playoffs,” O’Leary said. “It’s difficult when you just start. It’s a work in progress, (but) the players have been fantastic. We’ve stepped up and we’ve not been beaten by big margins.”
Atlantic City FC won its first game of the season on May 9, but then lost its next three matches 1-0. Overall, the team loss four games 1-0.
“At times, it makes it a little more frustrating and it’s hard to take,” O’Leary said. “Within those games, we had opportunities to win them comfortably, and we didn’t take them. (Saturday) was nice to get the goals and finish on a high for the supporters.”
O’Leary, who played professional soccer for Swansea City in Swansea, Wales, from 1995-2010, said the club has built a good foundation for next season.
And players like Cam Vickers, who scored twice and had one assist Saturday, also expect a better outcome next year. The team consists of college players from across the country as well as international and local athletes.
The 29-year-old striker/winger from Seattle said the team overcame challenges during the season, like adapting quickly to certain situations.
“I think everyone put in a lot of hard work,” the 5-foot-7, 140-pound Vickers said. “There is always going to be growing pains that come along with a first-season team. But I thought everyone really bonded together, and we finished the season strong. … It was good we got a win in front of the fans.”
The fan engagement was impressive on a recently sunny, early-July evening on Stockton’s campus.
Deane Oliver, who has been to every home match, is friends with starting goaltender Matt Perrella. Oliver says he anxiously awaits next season.
“For their first season, they are doing well,” said Oliver, from North Brunswick. “They have a lot of promise and a good future ahead of them.”
Will Tozour, a Cape May Court House resident, said the atmosphere at the match on Saturday would “definitely draw me back” next year.
“They are playing really well,” Tozour said. “There is definitely a lot of good ball handling. The players seem to be very energetic.”
Vickers and O’Leary appreciate the support and are confident for a strong return.
“I think the team has put in real good roots,” Vickers said. “I think Atlantic City is really begging for a team out here and a sports franchise to rally around. I think it will be a great place to play next year. … I think this city has been supportive from Day 1, and it has been growing all season.”
The Aces improved with each match, according to O’Leary. The coach said the team deserved to finish better, but Saturday was an indication for a possible bright future.
“That’s one of the big goals for next season, to really build on it and get those extra fans to come out and support the boys,” he said. “It is important, and I like to build a little more with the community. It’s slightly difficult that we have to play 20 minutes outside the city, which is not ideal. But it is a tribute to them to come out and support us.”
