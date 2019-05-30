The Atlantic City FC soccer club suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night 1-0 to FC Monmouth at Egg Harbor Township High School.
The weather did not cooperate for the Aces, as the game was delayed in the 70th minute due to lightning in the area and did not resume until nearly three hours later.
FC Monmouth midfielder Anthony Rovito scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute, a shot from inside the penalty area that beat Aces goalkeeper Matt Perrella.
The Aces’ best chance came in the 59th minute on a penalty kick by Matt Hendrickson, missing the shot wide right.
The Aces (2-1) continue their homestand at 4 p.m. Sunday against Hershey SC.
— Chris Devine
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.