Atlantic City FC tied visiting Hershey FC 2-2 on Sunday in a National Premier Soccer League game in Egg Harbor Township.
Atlantic City’s Joao Brum scored twice and has three goals on the season.
Atlantic City FC is 2-1-1 and in a four-way tie for first place in the NPSL’s Keystone Conference. Herhsey FC, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, is 0-2-2.
Hershey’s John Woodhead made it 1-0 in the 42nd minute, but Brum scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to tie it. Brum put AC ahead 2-1 in the 63rd minute, but Hershey’s Christian Coridon tied it at 2-2 in the 71st minute.
Atlantic City FC will play the Ocean City Nor’easters at 7 p.m. Friday in an exhibition game at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.