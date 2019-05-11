051219_spt_acfc

On May 11th 2019, at the Egg Harbor Township High School Athletic field, Atlantic City FC Soccer team hosts West Chester United SC.

After dropping their exhibition game last Saturday, Atlantic City FC co-owner Andrew Weilgus said the team was still "trying to get their sea legs beneath them."

The Aces found their sea legs in time for a season-opening 4-1 win over West Chester United SC on Saturday afternoon at Silver Eagle Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Jamaican striker Tavoy Morgan scored two first-half goals for the Aces. Shortly before the half, Morgan sustained an injury and was replaced by Alexander Satrustegui.

Satrustegui, a 25-year-old striker from San Sebastian, Spain, and former NCAA Division II All-American, took over where Morgan left off, scoring two second-half goals.

Satrustegui's second goal came in extra time.

West Chester scored its lone goal with 25 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Aces' next game is 6 p.m. Saturday against Philadelphia Lone Star at the South Philly Athletic Complex. Their next home game is 6 p.m. May 29 against FC Monmouth. 

