After dropping their exhibition game last Saturday, Atlantic City FC co-owner Andrew Weilgus said the team was still "trying to get their sea legs beneath them."
The Aces found their sea legs in time for a season-opening 4-1 win over West Chester United SC on Saturday afternoon at Silver Eagle Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Jamaican striker Tavoy Morgan scored two first-half goals for the Aces. Shortly before the half, Morgan sustained an injury and was replaced by Alexander Satrustegui.
Satrustegui, a 25-year-old striker from San Sebastian, Spain, and former NCAA Division II All-American, took over where Morgan left off, scoring two second-half goals.
Satrustegui's second goal came in extra time.
West Chester scored its lone goal with 25 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Aces' next game is 6 p.m. Saturday against Philadelphia Lone Star at the South Philly Athletic Complex. Their next home game is 6 p.m. May 29 against FC Monmouth.
