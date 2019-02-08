Sandcastle Stadium
Buy Now

The CRDA and city are working with Atlantic City FC to make the old Surf stadium, or Sandcastle Stadium, their permanent home.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY − After playing their first season at Stockton University, the Atlantic City Football Club is looking to make the former home of the Atlantic City Surf baseball team, Sandcastle Stadium, their permanent digs come 2020.

The club, which had it's inaugural season in 2018, announced Thursday it was working with the city and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to finalize plans. The soonest the stadium would be available is Aug. 3 of this year, the date of the National Premier Soccer League’s championship game. If the club qualifies, club co-owner Andrew Weilgus said, the championship will be held there.

“While this process is not yet complete we are optimistic we’ll have an agreement reached soon to usher in a new era for this tremendous facility,” said Weilgus.

The club’s new Atlantic City Youth Soccer program will start this summer with free clinics run by players and coaches and continue in the fall with a “recreation and academy program.”

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments