ATLANTIC CITY − After playing their first season at Stockton University, the Atlantic City Football Club is looking to make the former home of the Atlantic City Surf baseball team, Sandcastle Stadium, their permanent digs come 2020.
The club, which had it's inaugural season in 2018, announced Thursday it was working with the city and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to finalize plans. The soonest the stadium would be available is Aug. 3 of this year, the date of the National Premier Soccer League’s championship game. If the club qualifies, club co-owner Andrew Weilgus said, the championship will be held there.
“While this process is not yet complete we are optimistic we’ll have an agreement reached soon to usher in a new era for this tremendous facility,” said Weilgus.
The club’s new Atlantic City Youth Soccer program will start this summer with free clinics run by players and coaches and continue in the fall with a “recreation and academy program.”
This story is developing. Check back for details.
