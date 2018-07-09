The Latest: US ref Geiger retained for rest of World Cup

Referee Mark Geiger from the US shows a yellow card to Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

 The Associated Press

MOSCOW — Former Lacey Township High School teacher Mark Geiger is among 10 match officials still in contention to handle the World Cup final.

Geiger previously handled one of the most volatile games in Russia — England beating Colombia in a testy round of 16 game in Moscow.

FIFA has announced its list of referees, assistants and video assistant referees (VARs) who have been retained for four games in the final week of the tournament.

The list of 10 referees still on duty includes Geiger, Alireza Faghani of Iran, and four from Europe. The remaining four teams in the tournament are from Europe.

FIFA has appointed Andres Cunha of Uruguay to handle the first semifinal between France and Belgium on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

