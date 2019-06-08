OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor’easters beat Atlantic City FC 4-0 on Friday night in an exhibition game at Carey Stadium in O.C.
Deri Corfe led Ocean City with a goal and two assists.
Brandon Smalley, assisted by Corfe, opened the scoring in the first half, and Corfe made it 2-0 off an assist by Austin Bihlmeyer before halftime.
Leon Maric added a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Ritchie Barry.
Gustavo Fernandes made it 4-0 on a header in the 77th minute, and Corfe assisted.
“This was the first game for a number of our guys and they were ready and excited to show what they could do,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “It was the first time we got to play Atlantic City FC, and they’re a good side. They gave us some trouble early.
“Once we scored a goal we got confidence and took it from there,” he added.
