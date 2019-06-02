OCEAN CITY — Ilias Kosmidis scored the winning goal in the 85th minute as the Ocean City Nor'easters beat Evergreen FC 2-1 on Saturday night at Carey Stadium.
The Nor'easters improved to 2-1-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. Evergreen, of Leesburg, Virginia, fell to 0-4-1.
Midfielder Brandon Smalley sent a pass upfield to Kosmidis, who scored his first goal of the season.
Kosmidis, a forward-midfielder, is from Thessalonika, Greece, and will be a rising senior for High Point University in North Carolina.
"It was a hard game. Evergreen is a good team," said Kosmidis, 20. "Brandon Smalley did most of the work, getting the ball to me for a tap-in. It was a big relief to win it that late, and we deserved the win as well."
Forward Deri Corfe made it 1-0 Ocean City in the 21st minute, and Smalley assisted. Corfe, Ocean City's leading scorer with three goals, is from Chester, England, and a rising senior at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
Evergreen tied it 1-1 as DJ Charlton scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute.
Goalie Jan Hoffelner made six saves for the win.
Ocean City's next game is at the expansion Cedar Stars at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.
The Nor'easters will host an exhibition game with Atlantic City FC, of the National Premier Soccer League, at 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.