The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team's exhibition game with the Philadelphia Fury, scheduled for Saturday at Carey Stadium in O.C., was canceled because the Fury did not have enough players.
The Nor'easters host FC Monmouth, of the National Premier Soccer League, in an exhibition at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City will start off the United Soccer Leagues Division II season on the road at 7:30 p.m. Sat. May 18 against FA Euro New York. The Nor'easters' home opener is at 7 p.m. Sat. June 1 against the Evergreen Hammers.
