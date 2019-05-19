The Ocean City Nor'easters opened the regular season Saturday night with a 1-1 tie against FA Euro New York, in Brooklyn, New York.
The game was scoreless until Daniel Twizer put Ocean City up 1-0 in the 80th minute from the top of the box. Deri Corfe assisted.
FA Euro's Karamba Janneh scored the equalizer near the net three minutes later as he redirected a shot by Tomasso Davico.
The game was the start of the Mid-Atlantic Division season in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. Previously, League Two was known as the Premier Development League.
The Nor'easters next meet the Long Island Rough Riders at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a League Two game at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Ocean City's home opener is at 7 p.m. June 1 against Evergreen FC at Carey Stadium at Ocean City High School.
