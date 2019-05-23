The Ocean City Nor'easters picked up its first win of the season 3-1 on Wednesday night on the road against the Long Island Rough Riders.
Deri Corfe, last year's team MVP, scored two goals, including a 35-yard strike that beat an off-balanced goalkeeper.
Claudio Repetto, of Genoa, Italy, scored his first goal as a Nor'easter from the penalty spot. Goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner made four saves in the win. The German saved one of two penalty shots.
"The boys are doing everything we are asking for and more," said Nor'easters head coach Kevin Nuss in a news release. "They are buying into our style of play with a discipline and a great work ethic."
Corfe scored in the second minute of the game, scoring after a failed clearance by Long Island goalie Andrew Withers. In the 12th minute, Corfe was pulled down by a defender in the penalty area. Repetto took the shot and scored to put Ocean City up 2-0.
Near the end of the first half, Corfe received a ball from Gustavo Fernandes and launched a shot from 35 yards out which found the back of the net to put the Nor'easters up 3-0.
Manu Ferrol scored on a penalty kick in the second half to put Long Island on the board and finished the scoring.
The Nor'easters will be on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday against Lehigh Valley United.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.