The Ocean City Nor'easters lost its first ever meeting to the Cedar Stars Rush 2-1 on Wednesday at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, Bergen County.
The first half was scoreless, but not without chances for the Nor'easters. Williams N'Dah sent a header from Ryan Inman over the crossbar. Later, Daniel Kozma connected on a header from the corner, but Aleksandar Gogic made the save.
In the 57th minute, Cedar Stars defender Andy Martinez headed a ball past Nor'easters goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner for the first goal of the game.
Ocean City answered about six minutes later with a goal from Deri Corfe to tie it at 1-1.
In the 74th minute, Juan Parada fired a shot into the bottom left corner to give Cedar Stars a 2-1 lead and the eventual victory.
The Nor'easters dropped to 2-2-1. They play again 7 p.m. Friday in a home friendly against Atlantic City FC.
