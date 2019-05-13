Kevin Nuss has devoted several recent years to the Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team, as the team’s assistant and associate head coach, general manager, recruiter and sporting director.
Now he’s the head coach.
Former coach Tim Oswald was slated to return for a second stint as the Nor’easters’ coach this spring, but Oswald stepped down due to a medical condition. Nuss, the team's sporting director, was hastily appointed as the new coach on May 6, but doesn’t seem intimidated by the situation.
“Replacing Oz (Oswald) means there’s really big shoes to fill, but the goals are the same,” said Nuss, 33. “But I’ve worked with him since 2008, and we see the game the same way, though I have my own ideas. I recruited all of our players. It’s something I’m fully prepared for.”
Everyone's first look at the Nor'easters will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Stadium at Ocean City High School as the team plays FC Monmouth in an exhibition game. The Nor’easters open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at FA Euro New York in Queens, New York. Ocean City’s home opener is at 7 p.m. June 1.
Nuss takes over a team with a lot of international talent, but as always, the players have to mesh quickly into winning team.
The Nor’easters play in the United Soccer Leagues Division II (formerly called the Premier Development League), a circuit with outstanding college players on each team. Ocean City is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Division, one of the most competitive in Division II.
Ocean City was 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the PDL under coach John Thompson last year. After Thompson stepped down in August, Oswald, whose PDL record was 47-19-6, was initially slated to return.
Unlike many other years when only two or three players from the previous year return, the Nor’easters have six back. They are defender Daniel Kozma, the team’s MVP in 2017, defender Williams N’Dah, forward Deri Corfi, the team’s MVP last year, and midfielders Brandon Smalley, Matteo Bennati and Marco Torino.
“These are the future stars of soccer,” Nuss said of his team and league. “In the five years I was here previously, from 2012 to 2016, 45 of our Ocean City players moved on to play professionally, including Tyler Miller, a player from 2012 who’s the starting goalie for Los Angeles FC, of Major League Soccer. After our games and at our camps, the fans get to meet and greet the players. You get to watch them try to achieve their dreams.”
Nuss is also the coach of the Camden County College men's soccer team. His assistant coach for the Nor'easters is Bill Rizzo, his CCC assistant.
"Kevin was the obvious choice to replace Oz, because he recruited every player and he has extensive knowledge of the system of the Oz era," said Giancarlo Granese, the Nor'easters president and owner. "He was an assistant for five years, part of our best run."
Corfe, 21, of Chester, England, led O.C. in scoring in 2018 with six goals and had seven assists. He's a rising senior for Wright State University, of Dayton, Ohio.
"We have a new coaching staff and they made us believe we can be successful," Corfe said. "It's very important to start off strong. We're in one of the toughest divisions in the league and there's no time to relax."
Kozma, 24, of Budapest, Hungary, played for Ocean City two years ago and returned to the team this year. He's a rising senior for Grand View University, in Des Moines, Iowa.
"Ocean City is a great community and everybody loves soccer," said Kozma, 24. "The setup is great: good field, nice stadium, and being part of a really good team. Obviously, we want to win the league, but the focus is on the next game."
N'Dah is from Rome, Italy. He's a rising senior with the University of Charleston, in West Virginia. He was O.C.'s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
"It's great to be back here," said N'Dah, 23. "It's a very good place to play and the families take care of us. I'm ready to work for the team to win something. We'll have to get the chemistry up as soon as possible."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.