The Ocean City Nor’easters released their schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday.
The Nor’easters will begin the season in Brooklyn on May 18 to take on FA Euro New York. It will be the first of a three-game road trip that includes the Long Island Rough Riders and Lehigh Valley United.
The Nor’easters’ first home game will be June 1 against Evergreen FC. All home games will be played at Carey Stadium, adjacent to Ocean City High School.
The club will play a 14-game schedule in the United Soccer Leagues (USL) League Two (formerly the Premier Development League). It is their 17th season in the league and 23rd season overall.
Last season, the Nor’easters finished 9-5 and fell short of making the playoffs.
This season, the team will be led by coach Tim Oswald. Oswald returns to the sideline after spending the last two seasons as the club’s Director of Soccer.
In Oswald’s previous five seasons coaching the Nor’easters, his record was 47-19-6. He is the club’s all-time leader in PDL wins.
OCEAN CITY NOR’EASTERS 2019 SCHEDULE
All home games at Carey Stadium
May
18 at FA Euro New York 7:30 p.m.
22 at L.I. Rough Riders 7:30
29 Lehigh Valley United 7
June
1 vs Evergreen FC 7
5 at Cedar Stars Rush 7
12 at New York Red Bulls U-23s 7
15 at Reading United AC 7
22 vs New York Red Bulls U-23s 7
23 vs FA Euro New York 7
28 vs Lehigh Valley United 7
30 vs Cedar Star Rush 7
July
3 at Evergreen FC 7
7 vs Reading United AC 7
14 vs Long Island Rough Riders 7
